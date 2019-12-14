Brownsville, Texas — Police need your help locating a man wanted for credit card abuse.

This person is allegedly used the victim’s card without the victim’s consent at a local business on the 600 block of West Elizabeth street on October 27th. The suspect was seen leaving the location in a gray small hatchback vehicle.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts can contact the crime stoppers anonymously at 546-8477. Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars.

