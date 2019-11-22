Brownsville, Texas — The Police department is looking to identify a person of interest.

This man on your screen is wanted in connection to a theft that happened earlier this month. You can see the suspect in the surveillance footage approach the victim’s door and run off with a package.

If you recognize this man or have any information on his whereabouts you can call the Brownsville crime stoppers at 546-8477. Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars.

All calls remain anonymous – a cash reward is available for information leading to an arrest.