Brownsville Police issue warning on a new scam

The Brownsville Police Department would like to advise the public about a recent shipping scam that’s come to light.

The company/suspect will contact you via email phone or web offering you a chance to make money from home by inspecting and shipping items that will be mailed to you. You’ll then be sent a credit card that you use to make purchases and ship those items to where the company says. It’s believed that these credit cards are cloned cards and in actuality, you’ll be buying things with a possible stolen card. Don’t fall for this scam. The suspects are using the names of real shipping companies. If you’re contacted with an offer like this, get as much information from the company as you can, and then tell them you’ll call them right back. Then call the police.

If the caller declines, then that’s an indication that this was indeed a scam.