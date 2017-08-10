Brownsville (KFXV) – Police arrest one man for selling drugs. According to narcotics officers, a house is searched on the 100 block of McDavitt Boulevard, after receiving a tip that drugs were being sold out of the home. Agents found over nine pounds of marijuana, and more than 37 grams of cocaine. Police arrested 30-year-old, Carlos Alberto Moreno after he took responsibility for the drugs.

Moreno now faces charges of possession of marijuana, and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.