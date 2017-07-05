Brownsville Police Arrest 5 For Possession of Marijuana

Cameron County (KFXV) — Brownsville police arrested five individuals during a traffic stop after finding bundles of marijuana hidden in the vehicle.

According to investigators, the four adults identified as Thalia Martinez, Oscar Casas Serna, Gilberto Velasquez Hernandez, and Jorge Luis Sarmiento Dominguez — along with an unidentified juvenile — were stopped near McKintosh Street after giving police consent to search the vehicle, officers discovered two bundles of drugs. All four adults were booked into the Brownsville City Jail, and transferred the minor to a juvenile detention center.

