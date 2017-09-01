A Brownsville man will serve a 32 year sentence for child sexual abuse.

A jury found 60 year old, Xavier Perez, 60, guilty after he was said to have exploited two little girls under his care. They were threatened of having immigration authorities informed if they made an outcry. Perez was charged with prohibited sexual conduct, continuous sexual abuse of a child, sexual assault of a child, and indecency with a child by sexual contact, and two counts of sexual assault.

The week-long trial wrapped up today Friday, September 1st.