Brownsville Man Found Hiding Under House While Evading Police

Posted by | Jun 6, 2017 | |

Brownsville Man Found Hiding Under House While Evading Police

Brownsville (KFXV) — Brownsville police placed one man under arrest for selling drugs. Investigators with the department report that Monday, police investigated a tip called in about an individual selling narcotics on the 1400 block of East Monroe. When officers arrived, they found two individuals – one identified as Cruz Hernandez – who then began to run.

Police found Hernandez hiding under a house and arrested him, and found crack cocaine in his possession. Hernandez consented to a search of his house, where investigators found more cocaine and marijuana. He now faces drug charges, and evading arrest on foot. Police were able to identify the second male, but released him, after learning he was merely visiting.

Rate:

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870. It can also be seen on Dish Network and DirecTV channel 2.

Related Posts

Woman Pleads Guilty To Embezzling $90K

Woman Pleads Guilty To Embezzling $90K

July 29, 2014

Harlingen Police Arrest Man For Exposing Himself to Woman

Harlingen Police Arrest Man For Exposing Himself to Woman

May 22, 2017

San Benito Helicopter Crash investigation continues

San Benito Helicopter Crash investigation continues

April 25, 2016

U.S. Central Command Twitter and YouTube Accounts Hacked by Isis Sympathizers

U.S. Central Command Twitter and YouTube Accounts Hacked by Isis Sympathizers

January 12, 2015

Leave a Reply

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT