Brownsville Man Found Hiding Under House While Evading Police

Brownsville (KFXV) — Brownsville police placed one man under arrest for selling drugs. Investigators with the department report that Monday, police investigated a tip called in about an individual selling narcotics on the 1400 block of East Monroe. When officers arrived, they found two individuals – one identified as Cruz Hernandez – who then began to run.

Police found Hernandez hiding under a house and arrested him, and found crack cocaine in his possession. Hernandez consented to a search of his house, where investigators found more cocaine and marijuana. He now faces drug charges, and evading arrest on foot. Police were able to identify the second male, but released him, after learning he was merely visiting.