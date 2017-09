In Brownsville, a man is found dead in his own backyard, and police are asking why.

36-year-old, Anthony Esquivel was found on the 100 block of San Diego Street Monday night. Authorities found evidence of an injury to his ear but there were no other visible signs of injury. An autopsy has been ordered and the case is being handled as a murder.

We’ll continue to follow this case and report details as they are released.