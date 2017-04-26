Brownsville Jury Deliberate 22-Year-Old Murder Case

BROWNSVILLE (KFXV) — A jury is Brownsville is deliberating in a case that stems back to 1995.

According to officials, 37-year-old, Felix Rey Abundiz is facing charges for the murders of 25-year-old, Dean Martinez and 19-year-old, Adan Montes in 1995. The case has remained cold since then. Police arrested Abundiz last year, after 21 years after the alleged crime.

Brownsville police reopened the case — along with 39 other cold cases. The department is still investigating over 10 other unsolved cases.