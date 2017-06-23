Brownsville Joins Cities Suing Over SB4

Posted by | Jun 23, 2017

RGV (KFXV) — On Monday of next week, representatives from immigrant organizations will travel to Austin to show their support for cities against the new SB 4 law.
Cities like Houston, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, the counties of El Paso and Maverick have all filed suit against the state, seeking to prevent the law from taking effect on September 1st. The law, known as a “Show Me Your Papers Law,” would grant local police the authority to ask for immigration statuses of anyone they stop, or arrest.
Friday, Brownsville joined that list, and organizations like lupe are urging the public to join them at the capital.
LUPE asks anyone who can accompany them to call their offices at (956) 787-2233.

Brownsville Joins Cities Suing Over SB4

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

On the scene: Body Discovered in Alamo

On the scene: Body Discovered in Alamo

April 13, 2017

New Hidalgo Co. Courthouse in Limbo After Dannenbaum Raid

New Hidalgo Co. Courthouse in Limbo After Dannenbaum Raid

April 27, 2017

Deadline to Pay Edinburg Traffic Citations in Nears

Deadline to Pay Edinburg Traffic Citations in Nears

February 3, 2016

Man Wanted For Alleged Stabbing Dies In Early Morning Crash

Man Wanted For Alleged Stabbing Dies In Early Morning Crash

April 1, 2014

Leave a Reply





Bridge Wait Times