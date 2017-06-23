Brownsville Joins Cities Suing Over SB4

RGV (KFXV) — On Monday of next week, representatives from immigrant organizations will travel to Austin to show their support for cities against the new SB 4 law.

Cities like Houston, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, the counties of El Paso and Maverick have all filed suit against the state, seeking to prevent the law from taking effect on September 1st. The law, known as a “Show Me Your Papers Law,” would grant local police the authority to ask for immigration statuses of anyone they stop, or arrest.

Friday, Brownsville joined that list, and organizations like lupe are urging the public to join them at the capital.

LUPE asks anyone who can accompany them to call their offices at (956) 787-2233.

