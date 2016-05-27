Brownsville ISD Employee Accused of Stealing $300,000+ from District

This article was originally published 1 year ago, which may make its actuality or accuracy possibly no longer valid. rgvfox.com is not responsible for any misunderstanding or errors which may occur in the information presented.

In Brownsville, a woman is accused of stealing 300 thousand dollars from Brownsville ISD.

A former accounting employee is by a federal grand jury on charges of embezzlement of public funds.

According to the authorities, 39-year-old, Leticia Arreola, embezzled more than $300,000 from the school district, and deposited the money into her personal account.

She was employed by the district as of February 22, 1999.

And according to the indictment, the alleged embezzlement occurred from January 2010 to February 2016, with Arreola allegedly stealing over $ 332,000 from the school district.

It was revealed she took money from concessions sales at four Brownsville schools.