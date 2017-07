Brownsville (KFXV) – Fire officials in Brownsville are investigating the cause of a house fire.

According to the fire department, it was a neighbor who reported the blaze monday afternoon… The incident happening on the 300 block of South Oklahoma street.. Fortunately no one was inside the house.. Fire officials believe the high temperatures may have been a contributing factor.

However the possibility of it being intentional has not been ruled out.

The investigation continues.