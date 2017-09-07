As of today Carlos Elizondo is no longer the fire chief for the Brownsville Fire Department.

This after accusations against Elizondo surfaced last month.

As we told our viewers earlier this week-, Brownsville Fire Chief Carlos Elizondo has had certain accusations against him including mishandling of funds and firing employees without cause.

Elizondo is being replaced by Jarett Sheldon who will become the interim chief for the Brownsville Fire Department. On August 14th, a police report was filed against him by Jorge Lerma. Lerma is the current President of the Brownsville Fire Fighters Association.

Elizondo was the previous president of the association. When we last spoke to him, he told us that all of the rumors against him were false and made up by Lerma.

According to the city of Brownsville, Carlos Elizondo will still continue to work for the fire department as a Fire Lieutenant. The reason for his replacement is unknown at this time.

We will continue to follow this situation as it develops.

This is an update to an earlier article:

http://foxrio2.com/brownsville-fire-chief-fire-missing-funds/