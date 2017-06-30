Brownsville Civil Rights Case Reversed By Fifth Circuit

BROWNSVILLE (KFXV) — The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of the city of Brownsville, in a case that dates back 11 years.

The court of appeals ruled that George Alvarez’s rights were not violated in a 2005 case, after pleading guilty to a third-degree felony.

Judgement on the 2005 case has been reversed.

Details provided in a lawsuit state that in November 2005, Brownsville police arrested George Alvarez on suspicion of burglary and public intoxication, while in a holding cell, he allegedly got into an altercation with a detective and was charged with assault on a public servant.

Alvarez pleaded guilty in May 2006 and was sentenced to eight years of imprisonment.

Years later, videos of the altercation surfaced and Alvarez was given a new trial.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals then concluded that Alvarez was innocent and he went on to file a lawsuit against the city, and several Brownsville police department employees, which he went on to win as well as two-million dollars in compensatory damages.

The city of Brownsville then decided to appeal at the U.S. Court of appeals for the fifth circuit– they ruled that Alvarez’s constitutional rights were not violated by the police department and the case was reversed.

We tried reaching out to Brownsville Police Department but they were not available for comment.

