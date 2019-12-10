UPDATE 2:47 pm City of Edinburg Press Conference.

“This is a dark day in the City of Edinburg. Homicide reported at 6:49 am. Four people deceased from a senseless act of violence(possible gunshots). Two of the deceased were mother and daughter. One of the male victims appears to have been the boyfriend of one of the female victims. The second deceased male is a home provider. The toddler that was found unharmed is in safe hands. At this time they are withholding the names of the victims pending notification of next-of-kin.”

This homicide is unrelated to the other homicide which occurred on Russell Road on Sunday evening.

This investigation continues. If you have any information that can help, you are encouraged to call 956 383-8477.

UPDATE: 11:23 am – Police confirmed Four people killed in an Edinburg residence.

Breaking: According to the police report, the officers received a 911 call at 6:50 am from the 300 block of West Kuhn in reference to three adults found lifeless. A boy was also at the crime scene, but he was unharmed.

This is breaking news, and we will update the information as soon as we have more details.

The authorities ask the community to call 956-289-7700 if you have more details about this crime.