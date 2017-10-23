The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one vehicle fatal crash that happened at around 7pm Monday night on Mile 14 between FM 88 & Mile 6W. Officials report a GMC Envoy (occupied by driver & passenger) was traveling eastbound on Mile 14 at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control and veered off to the south-side of the roadway.

The driver entered a sugar cane field where the vehicle rolled over several times. He was ejected from the vehicle and deceased at the scene. The passenger was transported to McAllen Medical with injuries. Troopers continue to investigate the crash. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.