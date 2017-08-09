Edinburg (KFXV)- The Sheriff’s office is investigating a double homicide. According to the Hidalgo county sheriff’s office, the incident occurred near Sunflower Road and FM 2812 in a rural part of Edinburg.

Police say a man called into the police dispatch saying he shot his wife. Sheriff Eddie Guerra addressed the media and had this to say about the active investigation.

“He surrendered without any other incident. They quickly took him into custody; continued responding to the house… when they encountered two females that had gunshot wounds to the to the head.”

We’ll bring you more information as it is made available to us.