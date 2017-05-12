Border Patrol Sees Increase in Smugglers Crossing Harder Drugs

RGV (KFXV) — As the number of drug seizures in the Rio Grande Valley continue to increase, smugglers are resorting to unusual methods of concealment.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection report a major increase in cocaine and heroin seizures through the region this year..from Del Rio to Brownsville, agents are intercepting hard drugs.

The South Texas Corridor has seen a 177% increase in heroin and a 129% increase in cocaine seizures – this happens at a time when the number of apprehensions have fallen in recent months.

Smugglers keep turning to unconventional drug trafficking methods.

CBP says they use a wide variety of tactics to undertake their fight against drug smugglers such as K-9 units, high tech inspection equipment and by collaborating with federal, state and local and international partners.

Authorities tell us they can’t win this battle alone, they encourage the community to report any suspicious activity.