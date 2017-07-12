BP Agents Net 5 After Pursuit Near Premont; Discover Abandoned Marijuana

BROWNSVILLE (KFXV) — Late last night, Border Patrol agents stopped a group of undocumented immigrants and made a separate lucky discovery when tracking a group near Brownsville. According to Border Patrol, when searching for a group of undocumented people, agents found six bundles of marijuana totalling more than 300 pounds, abandoned near the border wall. No arrests were made.

In a separate incident, agents arrested five men who attempted to flee during a traffic stop in Premont, Texas. The vehicle carrying the immigrants drove through a ranch fence before coming to a stop. Agents there were able to arrest five men and handed the stolen vehicle over to local police.

