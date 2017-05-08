BP Agents Make Two Busts at Gateway Bridge

Brownsville (KFXV) — A drug bust to the tune of over $194,000 at the Gateway International Bridge, Customs agents intercepted two loads of alleged cocaine.
In the first seizure, a 19-year-old female, Mexican citizen had two packages hidden inside an SUV. The alleged cocaine has an estimated street value of about $35,000.
The second seizure happened when a 28-year-old female, Mexican citizen tried to hide eight packages or almost 21 pounds of cocaine within her vehicle. The estimated street value almost $160,000
The narcotics were seized along with the vehicles, drivers were arrested, and turned over to Homeland Security.

