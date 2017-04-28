Border Patrol Agents Make Million Dollar Meth Bust
Progreso (KFXV) — Agents at the Progreso port of entry seized more than 69 pounds of liquid methamphetamine over the weekend.
According to CBP, officers at the port discovered a 22-year-old female U.S. Citizen attempting to traffic more than 69 pounds of liquid meth in 27 bottles of juice and milk containers.
The drugs have an estimated street value of $1,037,520.
Agents arrested her, seized the drugs and handed the investigation over to Homeland Security.