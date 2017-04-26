BP Agents Make 2000 Pound Marijuana Bust

BP Agents Make 2000 Pound Marijuana Bust

PROGRESO (KFXV) — Agents at the Progreso port of entry confiscated nearly 2000 pounds of Marijuana in two separate incidents over the past few days.
According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency, on Monday, agents found 140 packages containing 854 pounds of marijuana in a commercial trailer.
On Friday, of last week, agents found 333 packages hidden within another trailer containing over 1100 pounds of alleged marijuana.
The combined value is estimated at $484,793.

