BP Agents Arrest Wanted Men at Checkpoint

FALFURRIAS (KFXV) — Agents at the Falfurrias checkpoint were able to arrest two men as they attempted to cross the checkpoint. Both have previous criminal histories.

Border Patrol is reporting that a registered sex offender tried crossing an undocumented person. When running his information, agents discovered the man had a criminal history out of Minnesota and Harlingen, and had an outstanding warrant on drug charges.

Border Patrol agents found a second man — and Mexican citizen — hiding inside an air dam of a tractor-trailer. The man had an active warrant out of Illinois for negligent manslaughter.

Both were arrested and handed over to Brooks County police for processing.

