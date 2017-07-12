FALFURRIAS (KFXV) — Agents at the Falfurrias checkpoint were able to arrest two men as they attempted to cross the checkpoint. Both have previous criminal histories.
Border Patrol is reporting that a registered sex offender tried crossing an undocumented person. When running his information, agents discovered the man had a criminal history out of Minnesota and Harlingen, and had an outstanding warrant on drug charges.
Border Patrol agents found a second man — and Mexican citizen — hiding inside an air dam of a tractor-trailer. The man had an active warrant out of Illinois for negligent manslaughter.
Both were arrested and handed over to Brooks County police for processing.
BP Agents Arrest Wanted Men at Checkpoint
FALFURRIAS (KFXV) — Agents at the Falfurrias checkpoint were able to arrest two men as they attempted to cross the checkpoint. Both have previous criminal histories.