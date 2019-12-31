Rio Grande Valley, Texas– On saturday Weslaco agents discovered six bundles of marijuana weighing over 139 lbs after responding to a call of a suspicious individual near Pharr.

In Rio Grande City agents seized over 159 pounds of marijuana following a pursuit near Roma. The driver was arrested after attempting to leave the scene.

Fort Brown agents arrested at 3 Mexican nationals near Brownsville for carrying over a hundred and thirty pounds of narcotics.

On Sunday agents seized an abandoned truck and one bundle of marijuana near Garciasville.

