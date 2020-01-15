Laredo, Texas– Border patrol reported an increase in violence in our border sister city –nuevo laredo.

“We have seen an increase, obviously December 31st was a very memorable day for people living around the border because we heard all the gunfire. We have seen an increase of at least three times more of border violence that we have in the past”

According to customs and border protection statistics, there was an increase in the number of incidents involving violence against federal agents.

“Last year at this time, we had 5 this year we are up to 12 I want to let everyone know that if they assault one of our agents they will be prosecuted at the fullest extent of the law”

This fiscal year, the Laredo sector saw an increase of 26 percent in the number of apprehensions. Border patrol reports 10,500 detentions, 90 percent of them are adults. Agents say they have also witnessed an increase in stash houses. They have investigated 21 stash houses, reporting more than 200 arrests.

Border patrol says they will continue to protect our border and are asking the community to report any suspicious activity. They are also asking migrants to avoid putting their lives in danger.