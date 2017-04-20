Border Patrol Demonstrates New Rescue Techniques

Cases like the rescue we reported on of two Mexican men who were rescued from drowning by border patrol agents on Tuesday happen often along the river. Often, the consequences are fatal.

Today, the Border Patrol department simulated rescues and demonstrated to members of the media the routes some of the undocumented immigrants take while crossing into the country. Agents also demonstrated how to re-hydrate an immigrant who is in need of water. This was the first demonstration for the media provided by the border patrol.

According to the agency, in 2016, they responded to 15 rescues, and have already responded to as many as 30 in just the first part of 2017.