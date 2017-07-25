Border Patrol Captures Sex Offenders and Zeta Member

Border patrol agents captured a number of sex offenders and a member of the Zeta cartel, all of whom escaped from a mexican prison.

According to border patrol, Agents working near Roma were called to take custody of an undocumented person. During their investigation, they discovered a warrant issued by the Mexican Government for illegal possession of a firearm, for escaping prison in 2013, and confirmed him as a member of “Los Zetas”

In a separate incident, agents also arrested “Several” Mexican Nationals with various sex offenses that include: indecency with a child, criminal sexual conduct with a child and child cruelty.

All were handed over for further prosecution, and now face deportation.