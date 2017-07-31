Border Patrol and ICE Arrest Man in Mission

Mission (KFXV) – In a Fox exclusive, our cameras caught the moment when agents with border patrol and ICE arrested a man in mission. Around two Friday afternoon on the thousand block of 28th street. Agents entered a home to remove a man. His wife told Fox news he’d recently crossed into the country.

We reached out to border patrol to confirm the information including why the man was arrested and whether he has a criminal record. Border Patrol has said they are working to give us more information.

We will bring you more as it’s made available.