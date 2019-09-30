Border Patrol seized millions of dollars worth in narcotics during two separate smuggling attempts.

On September 26, federal agents at the Javier Vega Junior checkpoint seized 142 pounds of methamphetamine worth an estimated 4.5 million dollars.

On September 27, agents at the Falfurrias checkpoint referred a commercial bus for further inspection. A canine alerted to the luggage compartment where officers discovered four bundles of meth.

The narcotics weighed nearly 9 pounds worth an estimated 300 thousand dollars. Border Patrol processed both cases accordingly.

