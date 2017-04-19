Border Patrol Agents Rescue Drowning Men

Posted by | Apr 19, 2017 | |

Border Patrol Agents Rescue Drowning Men

Roma (KFXV) – Border patrol agents near Roma rescue two men struggling to stay afloat as they swim with their families in the Rio Grande.

According to the agency, yesterday a group of people on the Mexican side of the riverbank called out for help as two men swimming in the river were drowning. Upon arrival agents were able to rescue the men and transport them back to their families where they were greeted with Applause and many thank yous. The incident occurred near a planned border safety initiative event taking place tomorrow at noon that will focus on the dangers of Crossing with simulations and real life scenarios.

Rate:

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870. It can also be seen on Dish Network and DirecTV channel 2.

Related Posts

Serious accident involving two vehicles in McAllen

Serious accident involving two vehicles in McAllen

August 3, 2016

Flight Cancellations and Delays Linked to Winter Weather Conditions

Flight Cancellations and Delays Linked to Winter Weather Conditions

March 2, 2015

Police Investigating Two Bodies Found In Parking Lot Of Pharr Elementary School

Police Investigating Two Bodies Found In Parking Lot Of Pharr Elementary School

March 4, 2014

A.C. Unit Thieves Caught Red Handed

A.C. Unit Thieves Caught Red Handed

September 24, 2014

Leave a Reply

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Got News?

Submit your news tip

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT