Border Patrol Agents Rescue Drowning Men

Roma (KFXV) – Border patrol agents near Roma rescue two men struggling to stay afloat as they swim with their families in the Rio Grande.

According to the agency, yesterday a group of people on the Mexican side of the riverbank called out for help as two men swimming in the river were drowning. Upon arrival agents were able to rescue the men and transport them back to their families where they were greeted with Applause and many thank yous. The incident occurred near a planned border safety initiative event taking place tomorrow at noon that will focus on the dangers of Crossing with simulations and real life scenarios.