Border Patrol agents in Laredo seized contraband in two separate incidents both happening on August 21st on highway 35 at the checkpoint.

Agents discovered 239 pounds of marijuana inside a cab sleeper of a black tractor. 10 bundles worth over $191,000 were found. The driver, a Mexican national, was arrested and turned over to the DEA.

In the second incident, agents seized 29lb of methamphetamine found inside a green Ford F-350. 8 bundles of narcotic worth $929,000 were found. The driver, a Mexican citizen, also arrested and turned over to the DEA.