Border Patrol Agents from the Laredo sector deploying to Houston this week to assist in search and rescue efforts in the aftermath of Harvey.

Agents in the Marine and Special Operations Detachment Units integrated efforts with other federal agencies in sending airboats and shallow vessels. In 2005, BP agents were also sent in to assist with hurricane katrina’s aftermath.

The u.S. Border patrol stating they will continue to stand ready to assist in natural disaster affected areas.