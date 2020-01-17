Laredo, Texas– Border patrol apprehends 75 undocumented immigrants and seize over 300 pounds of marijuana.

Agents assigned to the freer station observed a tractor-trailer turn off u.S. Highway 59 on to farm to market road 2050. When agents attempted to do a traffic stop, the driver took off and stopped when it crashed through a ranch fence. When agents approached the vehicle, they saw several people take off. They were able to be located with the help of CBP air and marine.

Agents also found 19 bundles containing 327 pounds of marijuana.