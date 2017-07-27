Bones discovered in Elsa Septic Tank

Elsa (KFXV) — This is the reaction San Juanita Dena had to know that bones were found in a septic tank in her neighborhood this morning.

At 9:15 pm last night, police received a call from a women in Elsa stating she found bones in a septic tank in the backyard of her trailer home. Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department and Hidalgo County Precinct 1 were at the scene investigating throughout the day for various hours, crews brought in a backhoe to dig up the bones that were on Dallas Street west of Mile 4.