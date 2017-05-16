Bon Jovi surprises grads, guests with commencement show

Posted by | May 16, 2017 | |

Bon Jovi surprises grads, guests with commencement show

BY WAYNE PARRY

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The rock band Bon Jovi has surprised graduates and guests at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s commencement exercises by putting on an impromptu performance.

Fairleigh Dickinson University won a nationwide contest to bring the New Jersey-based band to play their graduation by generating the most interest on social media.

Jon Bon Jovi, who was born and raised in Sayreville, New Jersey, advised graduates Tuesday to write their life plans in pencil, because life has a way of changing them.

Most of the students did not know Bon Jovi would be appearing until they were already inside MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, home field for the NFL’s Jets and Giants.

Rate:

About The Author

Associated Press

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, as a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members, it can maintain its single-minded focus on newsgathering and its commitment to the highest standards of objective, accurate journalism.

Related Posts

Will Smith’s ‘Focus’ Tops Box Office With $19.1 Million

Will Smith’s ‘Focus’ Tops Box Office With $19.1 Million

March 1, 2015

Justin Bieber charged with assault for allegedly hitting Toronto limousine driver

Justin Bieber charged with assault for allegedly hitting Toronto limousine driver

January 30, 2014

The Song That Rocked Your Prom, Based on the Year You Graduated

The Song That Rocked Your Prom, Based on the Year You Graduated

May 1, 2017

Soccer Interactions Out-Score Other Events on Facebook

Soccer Interactions Out-Score Other Events on Facebook

June 20, 2014

Leave a Reply

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT

Contest