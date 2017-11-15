Authorities used fingerprints and tattoos to identify the remains of 32-year-old, Jose Angel Martinez, whose body was recovered Wednesday in Mission.

Deputies remained at the private property on Mile Six and Mayberry Road throughout the morning, pulling out pieces of a body found in the orchard.

Police say Martinez along with Ricardo Moreno was reported missing last Wednesday in Edinburg.

While Moreno was found injured days after his kidnapping, Martinez’s body was found dismembered and buried, at a ranch area outside Mission city limits.

Deputies believe Martinez may have been murdered since the day he was reported missing.

Gabino Salinas, Benjamin Sanchez, and Hector Guerra have all been charged with capital murder, in connection with Martinez’s death.

Police they believe the suspects were seeking revenge against the victim.