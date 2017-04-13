Body Found in Alamo

ALAMO (KFXV) — Our FOX photojournalist was on the scene where Alamo police responded to reports of a dead body.
The scene located near on Rancho Blanco Road, between Alamo and Tower Roads. Multiple family members and a local funeral home were also present. Neighbors we spoke to did not hear any unusual activity.
Authorities have yet to release the gender, name or age of the deceased, and we are awaiting their response to our request for information. Count on FOX NEWS to bring you the latest as details are released.

