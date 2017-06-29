Body found beneath the Donna International Bridge

DONNA (KFXV) — A body found floating beneath the Donna International Bridge, prompts border patrol and the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office to open an investigation.

The discovery happened around 1:30 this afternoon. The man’s body showed signs of having been exposed to the elements for a while.

Sheriff’s deputies have confirmed the incident, but have not released any other information about the person or cause of death, and are pending an autopsy. We will bring you updates as they are made available.