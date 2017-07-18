Blaze Ruled ‘Accidental’; Case Closed

McAllen (KFXV) — Investigators have ruled a fire that left dozens of families displaced — an accident.

According to McAllen’s fire marshal, the investigation revealed that the flames originated in the kitchen of one of the apartment units.

It was also revealed that combustible materials were set on top of the stove, which lead to the cause of the blaze.

The fire destroyed 12 apartments, leaving many without a home, but no casualties were reported.

Related