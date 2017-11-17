Shootings around the country have been on the rise in the past 30 years. In 2017 alone, the United States has seen 3 mass shootings.

October marked the largest mass shooting in Las Vegas. A shooter opened fire on a concert crowd killing 58 people – 8 more than the pulse shooting in Florida in June 2016. After the Texas shooting in Sutherland Springs, Democrats and Republicans have joined forces in order to fix this problem by presenting a new bill.

The bill aims to strengthen background checks by ensuring that a person’s criminal history will be sent to the FBI. The Sutherland Springs shooter had a previous criminal history, however, the United States Air Force said it failed to report the veterans assault conviction.

Although both parties are working on the bill, passing it might be a tougher than expected as it would have to go through a Republican lead house.