Pharr (KFXV) — A Pharr man sentenced to life in prison remains on the run, and the police still need your help locating him to place him in federal prison.

Court documents show that 21-year-old, Luis Gerardo Betancourt received a life sentence for bringing undocumented immigrants into the U.S. and holding them hostage, to extort money out of their relatives.

If you can help locate Betancourt, you’re asked to contact the U.S. Marshal’s office at (956) 618-8025.