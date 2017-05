ENGLAND (KFXV) — A bee swarm passing through London, England looks like something out of a movie.

The woman who recorded it said this happened during rush hour.

Videos show people on the street watching the scene while others were trying to escape the bees. Transport for London posted on one of their twitter accounts: “Greenwich #beetime the pedestrian crossing on Greenwich one way system is partially obstructed by bees. Please approach with caution.”