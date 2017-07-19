BBB Gives Embattled Lawyer ‘F’ Rating

MCALLEN (KFXV) — We continue to follow the story of Francisco Tipton, a lawyer that’s had several supposed clients come forward claiming they have not received services they’ve paid for.

In fact, our newsroom has had several calls from alleged clients – just today we received 5. Tonight, we speak to the Better Business Bureau about how they’re handling reports coming in about the same lawyer.

The Better Business Bureau tells Fox News, they’ve received two complaints about attorney Francisco Tipton– his law firm according to the BBB stands at an “F” rating.

As alleged victims keep coming forward, with claims of not receiving services they have paid for.

Complaints with the Better Business Bureau or BBB have also been filed against Francisco Tipton’s law firm and is not accredited by the agency.

The BBB has reported this information for three years.

Since our first story aired, Fox News has spoken to more than a dozen people– all who claim, after paying thousands of dollars to help them with immigration cases. They say their cases were left unresolved.

We reached out to the attorney and he told us through email he believes his office is working some of the clients in question. He also went on to say that the news coverage that he is getting from several media outlets, may be provoking others to worry.

Related