McAllen (KFXV) — In a Fox follow up, today, the pair, McAllen Police arrested yesterday for robbing a bank went before a judge.

Court records indicate 46-year-old Gilberto Lopez, Jr., and 37-year-old Elida Martha Decker – faced a judge accused of allegedly robbing a bank on the 3600 block of North 10th Street in McAllen around 9:30 Monday morning.

Both face one charge of robbery. Lopez is being held on $150,000 bond, Decker received a $50,000 bond.

