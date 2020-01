Starr County– A woman was arrested for attempting to smuggle marijuana into the U.S.

Custom and border protection officers detained Nadia Judith Chapa after finding 40 bundles of marijuana hidden under the passenger seat of her 2014 Nissan Sentra on Monday.

A total of 97 pounds of the narcotic were seized.

Starr county HIDTA investigators arrested Chapa who was charged with possession of marijuana.

This case is still under investigation.