Brownsville, Texas– Police are still searching for a man who has been missing for over four months.

Jose Juan de la Garza was last seen on August 27th of 2019. His mother says he left their home in a bicycle after making it home from a doctor’s appointment.

He hasn’t been seen since then. According to authorities, de la Garza was last spotted wearing a Beige American eagle shirt and Beige plaid shorts with sandals.

Brownsville police are asking anyone with information that can lead to Jose Juan to contact the missing person unit at 548-7000…