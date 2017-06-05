Authorities searching for man accused of family assault

SAN BENITO — Authorities are after a man accused of family assault.

Jorge Esteban Rodriguez allegedly shot a family member with a gun leaving the victim with wounds on the face, neck and back. Authorities say a neighbor attempted to intervene, but failed.

Rodriguez faces charges of aggravated assault with weapon. If you have information call the Crimestoppers hotline on your screen. 956-399-8477 Jose Esteban Rodriguez is considered armed and dangerous.