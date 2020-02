Elsa, Texas– The Police department needs your help to identify a suspect who is responsible for two burglaries.

He was seen wearing a lime green hoodie and gray sweatpants. He allegedly broke into two businesses on North Broadway Street Tuesday Morning. The suspect is described as being approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall light complexion with a medium build.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Elsa police department at 262-4721