Your help is needed to locate a man wanted by Hidalgo county authorities for failing to register as a sex offender.

24-year-old Lee Saul Banuelos is five feet ten inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes and tattoos all over his body. His last known address was in Mission.

If you know of Banuelos whereabout you can call anonymously to the Hidalgo County Crimestoppers at 956-668-8477 Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars.

