Mission, Texas– The police department needs your help to identify a person wanted in connection to a theft which occurred last month.

In this surveillance footage, you can see a man exiting a vehicle, making his way over to a front door of a home on Rosalinda street where he took a package. If you recognized this man or the vehicle involved you can call anonymously to Crimestoppers hotline at 584-8477.

A cash reward is available for information leading to an arrest.